Un incendio forestal

Un incendio forestal cerca de Grandview, Washington, 10 de agosto de 2022.

 Distrito de Bomberos 5 del Condado de Yakima

Bomberos responden a un incendio forestal que amenaza casas al sur de Grandview el miércoles en la tarde.

El incendio cerca de la cuadra 1800 de Canyon Road saltó el río Yakima y ardía en ambos lados del río alrededor de las 5:25 p.m., según una actualización de Facebook del Distrito 5 de Bomberos del Condado de Yakima.

 — Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará.

