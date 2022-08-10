Bomberos responden a un incendio forestal que amenaza casas al sur de Grandview el miércoles en la tarde.
El incendio cerca de la cuadra 1800 de Canyon Road saltó el río Yakima y ardía en ambos lados del río alrededor de las 5:25 p.m., según una actualización de Facebook del Distrito 5 de Bomberos del Condado de Yakima.
— Esta es una noticia de última hora y se actualizará.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.