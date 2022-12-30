Estos son los eventos para los próximos días en el valle de Yakima.
Fiesta de Año Nuevo en Yakima — 31 de diciembre a las 9:30 p.m. en The Seasons Perfomance Hall, 101 N. Naches Ave., Yakima. Una fiesta de música disco. Habrá concurso de disfraces, concurso de baile entre otras atracciones. Para personas mayores de edad. Entrada: $10. Venta de boletos en www.theseasonsyakima.com
Fiesta de Año Nuevo en Yakima — 31 de diciembre a partir de las 9 p.m. en 5th Line Brewing Co. , 105 E. Lincoln Eve., Suite 106, Yakima. Para toda la familia, celebrando como adultos responsables. Habrá juegos para niños, comida y cerveza a la venta.
Baile de Año Nuevo en Sunnyside — 31 de diciembre en El Caballo de Sunnyside, con varios grupos musicales, sorpresas y regalos. Para mayores de edad. Se debe llamar para reservaciones al 509-643-2246.
