Cantante Carlos Santana

Luego de una recaída en un concierto, el cantante Carlos Santana reparece listo para comenzar su gira de conciertos en EE.UU.

 Agencia Reforma, archivo

Después del episodio de deshidratación y agotamiento por el que pasó el músico Carlos Santana, fue captado caminando en Nueva York con un semblante recuperado.

Este domingo, el portal TMZ reveló una fotografía que muestra al guitarrista con un aspecto mejorado tras el desvanecimiento que experimentó sobre el escenario del Pine Knob Music Theatre en Michigan.

El acontecimiento había causado la preocupación de sus fans, debido a que ocurrió durante un concierto.

El guitarrista se desvaneció durante su presentación el 5 de julio, por lo que a un mes de los hechos y luego de permanecer en reposo, TMZ reportó haberlo captado sonriente y con mucha energía para continuar con su gira.

El problema de salud por el que atravesó Carlos Santana lo obligó a posponer 6 conciertos, pero ya está de regreso.

