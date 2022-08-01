Accidente de auto
Foto de archivo vía Yakima Herald-Republic

La ruta estatal 24 al este de Yakima está bloqueada en ambas direcciones debido a la volcadura de un tráiler, según el Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington.

La colisión fue en la milla 13, a la 1 p.m.y sin tiempo estimado de reapertura.

— Esta noticia está en desarrollo y se actualizará.

