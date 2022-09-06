Cuatro carriles de la autopista I-5 cerca de Northgate reabrieron luego de una colisión fatal de dos tractocamiones y dos automóviles que cerró todos los carriles en dirección sur durante horas el martes en la mañana, según funcionarios estatales de tráfico y policial.
El carril derecho permanece cerrado, según el Departamento de Transporte estatal.
El tráfico varado tenía aproximadamente seis millas de largo alrededor de las 7:30 a.m., y los funcionarios instaban a las personas a evitar el área en la medida de lo posible, según la Patrulla Estatal.
El conductor de uno de los tractocamiones falleció en la colisión, según la Patrulla Estatal. Otro hombre está bajo custodia para la investigación de homicidio vehicular, dijo el policía Rick Johnson.
— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.seattletimes.com
