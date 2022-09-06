Acidente en la carretera 5

Vehículos de la Patrulla Estatal y un tractocamión dañado se ven desde el aire después de que un accidente fatal cerró la carretera Interestatal 5 en dirección sur en Seattle, cerca de Northgate,el martes, 6 de septiembre de 2022 en Seattle.

 Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times

Cuatro carriles de la autopista I-5 cerca de Northgate reabrieron luego de una colisión fatal de dos tractocamiones y dos automóviles que cerró todos los carriles en dirección sur durante horas el martes en la mañana, según funcionarios estatales de tráfico y policial.

El carril derecho permanece cerrado, según el Departamento de Transporte estatal.

El tráfico varado tenía aproximadamente seis millas de largo alrededor de las 7:30 a.m., y los funcionarios instaban a las personas a evitar el área en la medida de lo posible, según la Patrulla Estatal.

El conductor de uno de los tractocamiones falleció en la colisión, según la Patrulla Estatal. Otro hombre está bajo custodia para la investigación de homicidio vehicular, dijo el policía Rick Johnson.

— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.seattletimes.com

