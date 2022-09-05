La autoridades de emergencias de Yakima piden que la población se mantenga alejada del parque Randall, localizado en 1399 S. 48th Ave., y a los vecinos del área que permanezcan resguardados dentro de sus casas.

"Se ubicó un puma y nuestras oficinas están tratando de encontrarlo. Si vive en el área, meta a los niños y las mascotas adentro y manténgase seguro", publicó  Suncomm 911 Communications Yakima en su página de Facebook.

El Departamento de Policía de Yakima (YPD) publicó esta información en su página de Facebook.

El YPD todavía no ha ofrecido más detalles al respecto.

— Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.

