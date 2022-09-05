La autoridades de emergencias de Yakima piden que la población se mantenga alejada del parque Randall, localizado en 1399 S. 48th Ave., y a los vecinos del área que permanezcan resguardados dentro de sus casas.
"Se ubicó un puma y nuestras oficinas están tratando de encontrarlo. Si vive en el área, meta a los niños y las mascotas adentro y manténgase seguro", publicó Suncomm 911 Communications Yakima en su página de Facebook.
El Departamento de Policía de Yakima (YPD) publicó esta información en su página de Facebook.
El YPD todavía no ha ofrecido más detalles al respecto.
— Esta es una noticia en desarrollo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.