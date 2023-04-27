¿Busca trabajo? WorkSource Yakima tendrá la feria de trabajo Chamba Fest-Lánzate al trabajo, el miércoles, 3 de mayo, de 1 p.m. a 4 p.m., afuera de sus oficinas localizadas en 1205 Ahtanum Ridge Dr., Suite A, en Union Gap.
La agencia de empleo del estado de Washington anunció que en la feria habrá más de 35 empresas que cuentan con oportunidades de empleo en el valle de Yakima, recursos comunitarios, camiones de comida y música.
La cita es en el estacionamiento afuera de WorkSource. Se pide que los interesados lleven su currículum.
Para obtener más información sobre WorkSource puede llamar al 509-574-0105 o visitar su sitio de internet https://www.worksourcewa.com/
