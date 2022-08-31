Los cines en el valle de Yakima participarán en el Día Nacional del Cine el sábado, 3 de septiembre.
Muchos cines en todo el país ofrecerán boletos de 3 dólares para todas las películas, en todos los horarios y en todos los formatos.
Los cines participantes incluyen:
The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/
Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave., Yakima, 509-248-0243 https://yakimatheatres.com/
Orion Cinema, 202 E. Chestnut Ave., Yakima, 509-248-0245 https://orioncinemayakima.com/ (Este es para mayores de 18 años).
Grand Cinemas, 3400 Picard Place, Sunnyside, 509-837-3900 http://sunnyside.hallettcinemas.com
Visite los sitios de internet o llame para ver películas y horarios.
"Después del regreso récord a los cines este verano, queríamos hacer algo para celebrar el cine", dijo la presidenta de la Fundación Cinema Jackie Brenneman en un comunicado de prensa. "Lo estamos haciendo ofreciendo un 'gracias' a los cinéfilos que hicieron que este verano sucediera, y ofreciendo un incentivo adicional para quienes aún no han regresado".
— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.yakimaherald.com
