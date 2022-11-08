El gobernador de Florida, el republicano Ron DeSantis, superó a su rival Charlie Crist y obtuvo un nuevo mandato en las elecciones intermedias de Estados Unidos, según proyecciones de The New York Times.
Con el 73 por ciento de los votos contados, DeSantis, quien es considerado el principal rival del exmandatario Donald Trump de cara a la nominación del partido para las presidenciales de 2024, aventajaba a su contricante demócrata por 15 puntos.
Por la mañana, Trump dijo que votó por DeSantis.
En Ohio, el gobernador republicano Mike DeWine ganará la reelección, según proyecta CNN, y derrotará a la demócrata Nan Whaley.
