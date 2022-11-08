Ron DeSantis

Archivo — El gobernador de Florida Ron DeSantis habla antes de firmar la ley Ciudad Santuario el 14 de junio de 2019 en el condado Okaloosa en Florida.

 Michael Snyder/Northwest Florida Daily News vía AP, archivo

El gobernador de Florida, el republicano Ron DeSantis, superó a su rival Charlie Crist y obtuvo un nuevo mandato en las elecciones intermedias de Estados Unidos, según proyecciones de The New York Times.

Con el 73 por ciento de los votos contados, DeSantis, quien es considerado el principal rival del exmandatario Donald Trump de cara a la nominación del partido para las presidenciales de 2024, aventajaba a su contricante demócrata por 15 puntos.

Por la mañana, Trump dijo que votó por DeSantis.

En Ohio, el gobernador republicano Mike DeWine ganará la reelección, según proyecta CNN, y derrotará a la demócrata Nan Whaley.

Load comments