Las personas que buscan empleo en el condado de Yakima pueden asistir a la Feria del Trabajo que se realizará el jueves, 8 de septiembre, de 11 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. en el Centro de Convenciones de Yakima en 10 N. 8th St.
En la feria habrá alrededor de 40 empleadores de varias industrias — médica, hotelera, educación, servicio al cliente, servicio público local, estatal y federal, educación, entre otras — informó WorkSource en el condado de Yakima, la agencia de gobierno que convoca al evento.
Los interesados pueden llevar su curriculum vitae (resume) e ir listos para solicitar empleo.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.