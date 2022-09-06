Feria de Empleo (copia)

Habrá una Feria del Empleo en el Centro de Convenciones de Yakima organizada por WorkSource del condado de Yakima.

 Alejandro Velázquez/Archivo Agencia Reforma

Las personas que buscan empleo en el condado de Yakima pueden asistir a la Feria del Trabajo que se realizará el jueves, 8 de septiembre, de 11 a.m. a 12:30 p.m. en el Centro de Convenciones de Yakima en 10 N. 8th St.

En la feria habrá alrededor de 40 empleadores de varias industrias — médica, hotelera, educación, servicio al cliente, servicio público local, estatal y federal, educación, entre otras —  informó WorkSource en el condado de Yakima, la agencia de gobierno que convoca al evento.

Los interesados pueden llevar su curriculum vitae (resume) e ir listos para solicitar empleo.

