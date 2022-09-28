La policía investiga un tiroteo del martes en la noche que dejó herido a un hombre de 23 años en un vecindario del este de Yakima.
La policía respondió a un reporte en la cuadra 1300 de Cherry Avenue y encontró al hombre con una herida de bala en la pierna, según la portavoz de la policía de Yakima, Yvette Inzunza.
La policía proporcionó asistencia en la herida que no ponía en peligro la vida hasta que llegaron los médicos y llevaron al hombre a un hospital local, dijo.
El incidente está bajo investigación.
— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.yakimaherlad.com
