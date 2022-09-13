El presidente de Estados Unidos Joe Biden estará presente en el funeral de Estado de la reina Isabel II de Gran Bretaña, previsto para el 19 de septiembre.
Biden recibió formalmente la invitación y estará acompañado por la primera dama Jill Biden, según han informado fuentes de la Casa Blanca citadas por la prensa estadounidense.
Otras personalidades mundiales como el emperador japonés, Akihito, o el presidente de Corea del Sur Yoon Suk Yeol. Isabel II falleció el jueves pasado en el Castillo de Balmoral, en Escocia.
