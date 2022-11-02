El Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT) recomienda llantas de tracción en ambas direcciones desde las millas 146 a 156, según un comunicado de prensa.
Los vehículos de gran tamaño están prohibidos, indicó el WSDOT en su sitio de internet.
Las condiciones de la carretera presentan nueve y aguanieve, informó el WSDOT.
El WSDOT realiza actualizaciones de los pasos en su sitio de internet www.wsdot.gov en la sección de Mountain passes & winter travel (Pasos de montaña y viajes en invierno).
— Con información de Yakima Herald-Republic.
