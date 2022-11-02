Imagen de cámara de la carretera US12

Fotografía de una cámara en la cima de White Pass sobre la carretera US 12.

 Foto del Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT)

El Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT) recomienda llantas de tracción en ambas direcciones desde las millas 146 a 156, según un comunicado de prensa.

Los vehículos de gran tamaño están prohibidos, indicó el WSDOT en su sitio de internet.

Las condiciones de la carretera presentan nueve y aguanieve, informó el WSDOT.

El WSDOT realiza actualizaciones de los pasos en su sitio de internet www.wsdot.gov en la sección de Mountain passes & winter travel (Pasos de montaña y viajes en invierno).

— Con información de Yakima Herald-Republic.

