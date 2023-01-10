Agentes del alguacil del condado de Yakima investigan una colisión frontal el lunes en la noche fuera de Selah que envió al menos a dos personas, una de ellas recién nacida, al hospital con lesiones graves, dijo el portavoz Casey Schilperoort.
El accidente ocurrió alrededor de las 5 p.m. cerca de la intersección de las carreteras North Wenas y Gibson, afirmó Schilperoort.
Información adicional no estaba disponible de inmediato, dijo.
Esta noticia será actualizada.
