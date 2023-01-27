Un accidente que involucró a dos tráilers obligó al cierre de la autopista I-82, por la milla 50, cerca de Toppenish.
Bomberos y elementos de la Patrulla Estatal de Washington (WSP) se encuentran en la zona luego un colisión entre dos tractocamiones, informó la WSP vía Twitter.
Uno de los tráilers, que cargaba verduras, se incendió luego del accidente con lesiones menores, informó el Distrito #5 de Bomberos del condado de Yakima en su página de Facebook.
"Los bomberos están trabajando para extinguir el incendio que se extendió dentro del tráiler", se informó en la publicación.
El reporte incial no ofrece más detalles del accidente.
