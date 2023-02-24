La alberca Lions en Yakima está programada para reabrir el 6 de marzo después de reparaciones.
Ha estado cerrada desde el 15 de febrero debido a un problema mecánico con la bomba principal de la piscina. Inicialmente, se previó que la piscina Lions estaría cerrada hasta el viernes, 24 de febrero, dijo Ken Wilkinson, gerente de parques y recreación de la ciudad.
La piscina techada en 509 W. Pine St. también estuvo cerrada durante casi dos meses el verano pasado debido a un problema mecánico con su bomba principal.
Cuando terminen las reparaciones y la alberca esté lista para reabrir, la ciudad notificará a través de sus diversas plataformas de comunicación. Para más información visite yakimaparks.com/aquatics.
