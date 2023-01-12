La ruta estatal 821 a través del Cañón de Yakima estuvo cerrada entre Selah y Ellensburg desde el miércoles en la noche hasta el jueves debido a deslizamientos de piedras.
El Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington informó que los conductores debían usar la carretera Interestatal 82 para viajar entre Yakima y Ellensburg durante el cierre, que se anunció el miércoles a las 5 p.m.
No había tiempo estimado de reapertura, según la alerta.
