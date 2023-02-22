La ruta estatal 241 está cerrada cerca de Sunnyside debido a choques y derrapes.
El Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington dijo que la carretera está cerrada en ambas direcciones desde el poste de la milla 12, 3 millas al norte de Sunnyside, hasta el poste de la milla 25, en el cruce de la ruta estatal 241 y la ruta estatal 24, debido a múltiples colisiones.
El cierre ocurrió poco antes de las 7 a.m., sin horario estimado de reapertura.
