Choques

Varios accidentes en la ruta estatal 241 obligaron a un cierre del tramo carretero.

 Foto de la Patrulla Estatal de Washington

La ruta estatal 241 está cerrada cerca de Sunnyside debido a choques y derrapes.

El Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington dijo que la carretera está cerrada en ambas direcciones desde el poste de la milla 12, 3 millas al norte de Sunnyside, hasta el poste de la milla 25, en el cruce de la ruta estatal 241 y la ruta estatal 24, debido a múltiples colisiones.

El cierre ocurrió poco antes de las 7 a.m., sin horario estimado de reapertura.

