Ross Dress for Less, con sede en California, anunció una nueva ubicación en Yakima, que abrirá el 7 de octubre.
La tienda de 23 000 pies cuadrados estará en el Centro de Gateway en East Lincoln y South Fair Avenue, cerca de Target.
Ross Dress ofrece ropa, accesorios y zapatos para toda la familia, así como juguetes y artículos para el hogar a precios de descuento.
