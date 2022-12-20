Carretera I-90

En esta foto de archivo se ve la carretera I-90, el 30 de noviembre de 2022.

 El Sol de Yakima, archivo

El Paso Snoqualmie se encuentra cerrado en ambas direcciones desde North Bend hasta Ellensburg debido a colisiones y condiciones adversas en la carretera debido al clima, anunció el Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT) el martes.

El tráfico en la carretera I-90 en dirección este está detenido en la milla 34 cerca de North Bend. El tráfico en dirección oeste está cerrado en el poste de la milla 106 cerca de Ellensburg, el poste de la milla 84 cerca de Cle Elum y el poste de la milla 71 cerca de Easton, según el WSDOT.

Se desconoce la hora en que podrá reabrir el paso.

