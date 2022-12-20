El Paso Snoqualmie se encuentra cerrado en ambas direcciones desde North Bend hasta Ellensburg debido a colisiones y condiciones adversas en la carretera debido al clima, anunció el Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT) el martes.
El tráfico en la carretera I-90 en dirección este está detenido en la milla 34 cerca de North Bend. El tráfico en dirección oeste está cerrado en el poste de la milla 106 cerca de Ellensburg, el poste de la milla 84 cerca de Cle Elum y el poste de la milla 71 cerca de Easton, según el WSDOT.
Se desconoce la hora en que podrá reabrir el paso.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.