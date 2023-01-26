Un hombre de Yakima fue baleado en el estómago el jueves y la policía dijo que el incidente estaba relacionado con pandillas.
La portavoz de la policía de Yakima Yvette Izunza dijo que cuatro menores de entre 12 y 16 años discutieron con un hombre de 28 años alrededor del mediodía del jueves.
El hombre recibió un disparo en el abdomen en North First Street y H Street, y caminó hasta la cuadra 700 de North First Street, afirmó Inzunza. Fue llevado al Hospital Multicare Yakima Memorial.
Izunza, quien describió el tiroteo como relacionado con pandillas, aseguró que los cuatro menores fueron detenidos en Jack in Box en I Street.
