El acceso a Selah desde la carretera I-82 está limitado el jueves ya que las rampas de la autopista estarán cerradas por trabajos de construcción.

Según un comunicado del Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT), no se podrá acceder a la rampa de salida desde el carril en dirección oeste de la carretera I-82 hasta Firing Center Road, así como a la rampa de East Selah Road hacia la carretera I-82 cerca de la milla 29.

El comunicado de WSDOT informó que no hay un tiempo estimado para la reapertura de las rampas.

— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.yakimaherald.com

