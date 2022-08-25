El acceso a Selah desde la carretera I-82 está limitado el jueves ya que las rampas de la autopista estarán cerradas por trabajos de construcción.
Según un comunicado del Departamento de Transporte del Estado de Washington (WSDOT), no se podrá acceder a la rampa de salida desde el carril en dirección oeste de la carretera I-82 hasta Firing Center Road, así como a la rampa de East Selah Road hacia la carretera I-82 cerca de la milla 29.
El comunicado de WSDOT informó que no hay un tiempo estimado para la reapertura de las rampas.
— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.yakimaherald.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.