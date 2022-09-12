Carretera US 12 (español)

Vehículos viajan sobre la carretera US 12 cerca de Rimrock Lake, el 29 de junio de 2022, en el condado de Yakima, Washington.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

La carretera U.S. 12 sobre White Pass reabrió el domingo en la noche, con niveles de evacuación reducidos por el incendio Goat Rocks cerca de Packwood.

A partir de las 7 p.m. del domingo, la carretera U.S. 12 y la ruta estatal 123 reabrieron, según las actualizaciones de incendios en Inciweb.

Las carreteras cerraron el viernes en la tarde debido al incendio Goat Rocks.

Los niveles de evacuación bajaron a Nivel 2 en la comunidad de Timberline, al sur de la carretera U.S. 12. Todas las demás áreas, incluida la comunidad de Packwood, bajaron a Nivel 1.

La actualización informó que el incendio de Goat Rocks sigue siendo una amenaza, con bomberos trabajando activamente en el área.

Un rayo inició el incendio el 9 de agosto, se apagó durante semanas antes de incrementar por los fuertes vientos el viernes y avanzar hacia Packwood. Hasta el domingo había consumido 2 842 acres.

— Esta noticia fue publicada en inglés en www.yakimaherald.com

Load comments