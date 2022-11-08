El republicano Greg Abbott fue reelecto este martes por tercera ocasión para gobernar Texas al vencer a su contrincante demócrata, Beto O'Rourke, de acuerdo con las proyecciones de NBC News.
El republicano aventajaba a las 10 p.m. a su contrincante con el 53 por ciento de los votos, mientras que O'Rourke contaba con el 43.5 por cientos de los sufragios.
Abbott se ha enfrentado repetidamente con la Administración Biden en temas como la migración y el aborto.
