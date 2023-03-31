La ruta estatal 821 estará cerrada el sábado entre Thrall Road y Sundown M Ranch, cerca de Selah Creek, debido al maratón del Cañón del río Yakima.
El cierre comienza a las 7 a.m. y concluye a las 3 p.m., de acuerdo con el director de la carrera Frank Purdy.
Los conductores pueden usar la autopista I-82 como alternativa.
Los residentes del cañón pueden obtener pases para conducir por la carretera cerrada. La Patrulla Estatal de Washington impondrá un límite de velocidad de 25 mph durante el maratón.
Esta es la edición 21 del maratón del Cañón del río Yakima, y hasta el martes se habían inscrito 240 corredores para el evento.
