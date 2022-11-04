Una fiesta sobre el voto se llevará a cabo el 5 de noviembre de 4 a 6 p.m. en el Centro comunitario Henry Beauchamp en Yakima
El evento, Fiesta de la Boleta, en el centro localizado en 1211 S. 7th St. está abierto "a toda la comunidad, en especial a las personas elegibles para votar", dijo Cristina Ortega, gerenta estatal de participación y acción cívica de Latino Community Found en Washington.
Los votantes pueden llevar su boleta electoral si requieren asistencia o preguntar sobre las elecciones. El personal de varias organizaciones — Latino Community Fund en Washington, OIC, OneAmerica y Poder Latinx — estarán asistiendo a los electores sin fines partidistas.
"Cualquier pregunta que tienen sobre su boleta, cambios de domicilio en su registro para votar, registrarse (para votar) si es que aún no lo ha hecho y más", podrán realizar, agregó Ortega.
Al evento también asistirán otras organizaciones que informarán sobre sus recursos para la comunidad, y habrá música y comida, anunciaron las organizaciones.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.