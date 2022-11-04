Voto latino

Jaqueline Herrera sostiene un cartel que dice “Latinos el poder del voto” mientras camina hacia una urna electoral del condado de Yakima en South Third Street en Yakima, el 31 de octubre de 2020.

 Amanda Ray, Yakima Herald-Republic, archivo

Una fiesta sobre el voto se llevará a cabo el 5 de noviembre de 4 a 6 p.m. en el Centro comunitario Henry Beauchamp en Yakima

El evento, Fiesta de la Boleta, en el centro localizado en 1211 S. 7th St. está abierto "a toda la comunidad, en especial a las personas elegibles para votar", dijo Cristina Ortega, gerenta estatal de participación y acción cívica de Latino Community Found en Washington.

Los votantes pueden llevar su boleta electoral si requieren asistencia o preguntar sobre las elecciones. El personal de varias organizaciones — Latino Community Fund en Washington, OIC, OneAmerica y Poder Latinx — estarán asistiendo a los electores sin fines partidistas.

"Cualquier pregunta que tienen sobre su boleta, cambios de domicilio en su registro para votar, registrarse (para votar) si es que aún no lo ha hecho y más", podrán realizar, agregó Ortega.

Al evento también asistirán otras organizaciones que informarán sobre sus recursos para la comunidad, y habrá música y comida, anunciaron las organizaciones.

