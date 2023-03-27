Yakima Taco Fest

Los hermanos Pedro Valencia, a la derecha, y Robert Valencia, a la izquierda, hacen y sirven tacos de Tacos El Mono en el Yakima Taco Fest, el 30 de abril de 2022, en Yakima, Wash.

 Evan Abell, Yakima Herald-Republic, archivo

El Festival del Taco 2023 de Yakima será el 6 de mayo de 2 a 9 p.m. y los boletos del evento para mayores de 21 años ya están a la venta. La admisión general cuesta $25 y los boletos VIP $100.

Habiendo superado al Parque Sarg Hubbard, el evento al aire libre será en State Fair Park, en 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.

Yakima Taco Fest es organizado por la Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Centro de Washington. Las ganancias benefician los esfuerzos para pequeños negocios latinos.

Además del nuevo lugar, este año el evento contará con un mercado local con comerciantes minoristas y vendedores.

Personas hacen fila para comprar tacos en el Yakima Taco Fest, el 30 de abril de 2022, en Yakima, Wash.

El Yakima Taco Fest tendrá puestos de comida y bebidas, juegos, música and estaciones de fotos. Los asistentes también podrán votar por el taco y la bebida artesanal en la "Elección del público".

— Esta noticia se puede leer en inglés en www.yakimaherald.com

