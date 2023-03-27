El Festival del Taco 2023 de Yakima será el 6 de mayo de 2 a 9 p.m. y los boletos del evento para mayores de 21 años ya están a la venta. La admisión general cuesta $25 y los boletos VIP $100.
Habiendo superado al Parque Sarg Hubbard, el evento al aire libre será en State Fair Park, en 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima.
Yakima Taco Fest es organizado por la Cámara de Comercio Hispana del Centro de Washington. Las ganancias benefician los esfuerzos para pequeños negocios latinos.
Además del nuevo lugar, este año el evento contará con un mercado local con comerciantes minoristas y vendedores.
El Yakima Taco Fest tendrá puestos de comida y bebidas, juegos, música and estaciones de fotos. Los asistentes también podrán votar por el taco y la bebida artesanal en la "Elección del público".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.