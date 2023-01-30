Los Los Ángeles Azules (copia)

Más de 8.000 personas acudieron al concierto gratuito que Los Ángeles Azules ofrecieron en Nuevo León. El grupo llega a Kennewick el 17 de marzo.

 Carlos Arenas, Agencia Reforma,archivo

Artistas de talla internacional regresan a los escenarios de Washington. Aquí algunos de los conciertos en el este y oeste del estado.

Carin León llegará a Yakima

Cuándo: El 5 de febrero a las 7 p.m.

Dónde: SunDome del Valle de Yakima, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima

Venta de boletos: www.statefairpark.org

Ana Gabriel se presentará en Kennewick

Cuándo: El 19 de febrero a las 7 p.m.

Dónde: Toyota Center Tri-Cities, 7000 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick

Venta de boletos: https://yourtoyotacenter.com

Los Ángeles Azules vendrán a Kennewick

Cuándo: El 17 de marzo a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: Toyota Center Tri-Cities, 7000 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick

Venta de boletos: https://yourtoyotacenter.com

Ricardo Arjona visitará Seattle

Cuándo: El 20 de abril a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com

Ricardo Montaner tocará en Seattle

Cuándo: El 7 de mayo a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com

Banda MS estará en Seattle

Cuándo: El 22 de septiembre a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle

Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com

