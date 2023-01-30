Artistas de talla internacional regresan a los escenarios de Washington. Aquí algunos de los conciertos en el este y oeste del estado.
Carin León llegará a Yakima
Cuándo: El 5 de febrero a las 7 p.m.
Dónde: SunDome del Valle de Yakima, 1301 S. Fair Ave., Yakima
Venta de boletos: www.statefairpark.org
Ana Gabriel se presentará en Kennewick
Cuándo: El 19 de febrero a las 7 p.m.
Dónde: Toyota Center Tri-Cities, 7000 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick
Venta de boletos: https://yourtoyotacenter.com
Los Ángeles Azules vendrán a Kennewick
Cuándo: El 17 de marzo a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: Toyota Center Tri-Cities, 7000 W Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick
Venta de boletos: https://yourtoyotacenter.com
Ricardo Arjona visitará Seattle
Cuándo: El 20 de abril a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com
Ricardo Montaner tocará en Seattle
Cuándo: El 7 de mayo a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com
Banda MS estará en Seattle
Cuándo: El 22 de septiembre a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle
Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com
