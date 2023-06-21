Aquí les compartimos la lista actualizada de los grandes conciertos en español en el estado de Washington.
Maldita Vecindad en Seattle
Cuándo: 28 de julio a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events
Grupo Frontera en Kennewick
Cuándo: El 12 de agosto a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: Toyota Center Tri-Cities, 7000 W Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick
Venta de boletos: https://yourtoyotacenter.com
Yahritza y Su Esencia en Seattle
Cuándo: 15 de agosto a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: The Neptune Theatre, 1303 Northeast 45th St., Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events
Carla Morrison en Seattle
Cuándo: 17 de agosto a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events
Peso Pluma en Seattle
Cuándo: 19 de agosto a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events
Maluma en Seattle
Cuándo: 3 de septiembre a las 7 p.m.
Dónde: Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave. N, Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://climatepledgearena.com
Banda MS en Seattle
Cuándo: El 22 de septiembre a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S, Seattle
Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com
Christian Nodal en Seattle
Cuándo: 18 de octubre a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S, Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://www.wamutheater.com
Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin en Seattle
Cuándo: 8 de diciembre a las 7 p.m.
Dónde: Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave. N, Seattle
Venta de boletos: https://climatepledgearena.com
En Oregón
Ramón Ayala y Mariachi Los Camperos en Pendelton, OR
Cuándo: 21 de julio a las 8 p.m.
Dónde: Wildhorse Resort & Casino,b46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton, OR
Venta de boletos: https://www.wildhorseresort.com/
