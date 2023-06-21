Christian Nodal estrenó el proyecto de Amazon

Aquí les compartimos la lista actualizada de los grandes conciertos en español en el estado de Washington.

Maldita Vecindad en Seattle

Cuándo: 28 de julio a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events

Grupo Frontera en Kennewick

Cuándo: El 12 de agosto a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: Toyota Center Tri-Cities, 7000 W Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick

Venta de boletos: https://yourtoyotacenter.com

Yahritza y Su Esencia en Seattle

Cuándo: 15 de agosto a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: The Neptune Theatre, 1303 Northeast 45th St., Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events

Carla Morrison en Seattle

Cuándo: 17 de agosto a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: The Moore Theatre, 1932 Second Ave., Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events

Peso Pluma en Seattle

Cuándo: 19 de agosto a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: The Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://www.stgpresents.org/events

Maluma en Seattle

Cuándo: 3 de septiembre a las 7 p.m.

Dónde: Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave. N, Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://climatepledgearena.com

Banda MS en Seattle

Cuándo: El 22 de septiembre a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S, Seattle

Venta de boletos: www.wamutheater.com

Christian Nodal en Seattle

Cuándo: 18 de octubre a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: WAMU Theater, 800 Occidental Ave. S, Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://www.wamutheater.com

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin en Seattle

Cuándo: 8 de diciembre a las 7 p.m.

Dónde: Climate Pledge Arena, 334 1st Ave. N, Seattle

Venta de boletos: https://climatepledgearena.com

En Oregón

Ramón Ayala y Mariachi Los Camperos en Pendelton, OR

Cuándo: 21 de julio a las 8 p.m.

Dónde: Wildhorse Resort & Casino,b46510 Wildhorse Blvd., Pendleton, OR

Venta de boletos: https://www.wildhorseresort.com/

Esta lista de conciertos se actualiza con regularidad.

