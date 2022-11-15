El Grupo Firme se presentará en el SunDome del Valle de Yakima el sábado, 26 de noviembre, a las 8 p.m.
La venta de boletos comienza el miércoles, 16 de noviembre, a las 10 a.m. Las entradas se venderán desde $52.50 hasta $182.50, según el sitio de internet www.statefairpark.org
Grupo Firme, un popular y famoso grupo de música regional mexicana, viene a Yakima en su gira Enfiestados y Amanecidos, Estadios y Arenas 2022.
El Grupo Firme tocará en Seattle, el 25 de noviembre, en la Arena Climate Pledge antes de viajar al SunDome de Yakima.
Entre sus éxitos están El tóxico, Ya supérame, En tu perra vida, Alaska, Calidad, Tú, Fuera de servicio, entre otros.
Para obtener más información sobre el Grupo Firme, se pueden consultar sus redes sociales oficiales.
El SunDome del Valle de Yakima tiene una capacidad de 6195 asientos.
