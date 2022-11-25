Murio el primer actor Hector Bonilla

El actor Héctor Bonlla murió a causa de cáncer el 25 de noviembre de 2022, según autoridades de salud mexicanas.

 Agencia Reforma, archivo

El actor mexicano Héctor Bonilla murió este viernes a los 83 años a causa de cáncer, informó la Secretaría de Cultura de México, a través de sus redes sociales.

Era uno de los actores mexicanos más reconocidos por su participación en películas como "Rojo amanecer", además de obras de teatro como "El diluvio que viene", entre múltiples proyectos televisivos.

Bonilla estudió en la Escuela Teatral de Arte Teatral del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes.

El actor nació en Puebla, México, el 14 de marzo de 1939.

Load comments