El actor mexicano Héctor Bonilla murió este viernes a los 83 años a causa de cáncer, informó la Secretaría de Cultura de México, a través de sus redes sociales.
Era uno de los actores mexicanos más reconocidos por su participación en películas como "Rojo amanecer", además de obras de teatro como "El diluvio que viene", entre múltiples proyectos televisivos.
Bonilla estudió en la Escuela Teatral de Arte Teatral del Instituto Nacional de Bellas Artes.
El actor nació en Puebla, México, el 14 de marzo de 1939.
